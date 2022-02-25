Over 100 security men killed within six years, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed concern over the recalcitrant attacks and killing of innocent people of the state, saying the challenge was making life unbearable to his people. The governor noted that the continued attacks have not spared security personnel as over 100 of the men have been killed by the militia herders in the last six years in the course of protecting the lives and property of people the state. Ortom disclosed this at the inauguration of 55 kilometres Makurdi-Yogbo- Udei-Udei branch road awarded to Messrs Triacta Nig. Ltd at the cost of N5.1 billion. He said the terrorists herdsmen are making incursions into the state with an agenda to which is to forcefully take over the land and kill the people. He added: “I know that because of the terrorists Fulani herdsmen who

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...