Over 1,000 athletes ready for Ogbomosho Marathon

Barely days after seeing to the successful organisation of the first Kaduna International Half Marathon in Kaduna, officials of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) led by Olamide George are set for another first-of-its-kind road race in Ogbomosho tagged the Ogbomosho Marathon.

 

The 10km road race is the first official road race that will be organised in South West town of Ogbomosho and AFN officials say they will be on ground to ensure another successful event this Saturday.

 

‘The race has received the endorsement from the AFN and we are delighted that it is one that is strictly restricted to athletes around Ogbomosho and its environs which is a bold move to create the culture of road running in that part of the country as well as unearth talents that can be groomed. This is one of the reasons the race got the nod from the AFN,’ says Niyi Beyioku, Secretary General of the AFN.

 

‘The AFN will dispatch its technical officials led by Gabriel Okon to help in the technical organisation of the race,’ added Beyioku. Among dignitaries expected at the event are Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, AFN President, Olamide George, former Director of Sports Development in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Amos Adamu, Oyo State Commissioner for Sports, and a former Governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala.

