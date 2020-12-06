News

Over 1,000 Delta youths receive NIHORT agric value-chain empowerment

Again, the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has trained over 250 youths to be self-reliant in tomatoes processing and ‘Ugu’ (Telfairia) food value-chain farming in Delta State.

 

Youths from Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, under the auspices of Rt. Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai, benefitted from the highly nutritious content of the crops and its associated degenerative diseases.

 

The Head of Research, Review and Planning Committee, Dr Ephraim Nwanguma, who represented the Executive Director, Dr Abayomi Olaniyan, in Kwale yesterday, said that the crops are capable of generating employment and foreign exchange earnings, owing to their global recognition.

He said under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, agriculture has assumed a critical multiplier sector and high potential massive job creation to tackle the current unemployment crisis in the country.

He said since the inception of the training three years ago, over 4,000 youths have benefitted from the training in pilot states, including over 1,000 beneficiaries from the selected local government areas of Delta State.

 

He said: “Agricultural investment is part of the holistic action to provide employment and create wealth for youths, women and men with skills to become self-reliant. In the last three years, we have successfully trained over 1,000 youths from Ndokwa/Ukwuani council areas.”

 

He explained that capacity building has become necessary to equip and improve sustainable development, boost the income of individuals and scale up their economic empowerment.

 

The Chairman of the Governing Board of NIHORT, Maj. Gen. Muhammed Garba (rtd), who said tomatoes is an essential cooking ingredient and a valuable raw material in juice, ketchup, puree, paste, sauce, dry slices, powder and canned or bottled whole, maintained that the training covers production, processing, storage, utilization, economics of production, marketing and record keeping.

