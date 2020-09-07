Over 1,000 Kwara schools need reconstruction, says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said over 1000 schools need reconstruction and equipped with modern teaching facilities across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He added, however, that the administration has activated plans to gradually fix the facilities, equip them, and train and motivate teachers to guarantee quality basic education in the state.

“We have over 1000 schools which need to be rebuilt completely. It is not just about renovation because many of classrooms have collapsed. Some do not even have floors, not to talk of furniture. So, we will gradually fix these schools and bring them back,” AbdulRazaq told participants at the last lap of the citizens’ engagement on the 2021 budget held at Ajase-Ipo (Kwara South).

“There are many lapses especially in the area of education. That is why we intend to access UBEC funds which the state has not accessed since 2013. We want to access it to fix some of our schools. The infrastructure deficit is so huge that even the entire UBEC fund cannot fix all our schools.”

The State Executive Council had on Friday approved for the state to take a N7.1 billion facility to access (another N7.1 billion of) the six-year backlog of outstanding UBEC funds which the state plans to invest in its basic education sector.

Speaking via zoom to the participants at the engagements session, the governor said the administration would also invest in training and promotion of teachers, among other incentives, to keep and attract more quality hands.

He commended the people of the region for their self-help approach to development but said the administration would not fail in its duty to build infrastructure and rejuvenate the economy

