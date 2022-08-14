Body & Soul

Over 1000 models show up for AFWN casting

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

At the iconic Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos, over 1000 aspiring male and female models signed up to audition for Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, AFWN up coming fashion event in September, 2022. The model casting was to give opportunity to emerging aspiring talented models for the 2022 Lagos Fashion Fair Exhibition.

 

The founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi stated that the huge turnout shows that Nigeria is not lacking in talent in any sector.

 

According to Princess Ademiluyi, when casting models for African Fashion Week Nigeria every year, it enables the team to give fresh faces in the modelling industry a platform to showcase themselves.

 

“They use our fashion week shows as a springboard to leap into the fashion industry. The opportunity is not just for models, but also for make up artistes, stylist, hair stylists and many other talents in the beauty and fashion industry to thrive,” she said.

 

Ademiluyi who is also the coordinator of the Adire Oodua hub explained that the huge turnout of models have made the team increase the number of models needed for this year’s show from 60 to about 100. Though the casting will still have a final selection stage, she explained that part of the criteria for picking the best is their height, their ability to walk and the confidence.

 

“As a model, you must be confident. You cannot be timid or meek on the runway. You must be very bold,” she stated Leading Africa’s fashion march to global prominence, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria has always stayed one step ahead of the fashion pack.

 

As you read, top fashion designers, fashion entrepreneurs and industry experts are on standby for the September 7th-9th Africa Fashion Week Nigeria featuring Toyin Lawani’s Masterclass, scheduled to hold at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Adetoun Adediran,
Body & Soul

Adediran: An amazon takes her final bow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Adetoun Adediran, who died early Wednesday, January 5, 2022, during a brief illness will mostly be remembered for her astuteness and candid posture. She was the first female Deputy Speaker Lagos House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, representing Surulere Constituency 1. That she died wasn’t the news, though a very rude shock to Lagosians. […]
Body & Soul

WOTC to launch funds for aspiring fashion brands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

WOTC Magazine is set to launch a fashion fund to support aspiring fashion brands, giving them a platform while also hosting London’s biggest show for women in their second year running of WOTC Fashion Week. WOTC Fashion Week will also see the launch of an art exhibition for female artists and a fund of £10,000 […]
Body & Soul

Oshoala: With 5th CAF Player of the Year award, she surpasses Eto, Nkwocha

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has become the first player to win for the fifth time the African Player of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. Oshoala warded off competition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia’s Grace Chanda to win her fifth women’s title at the CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica