Over 1000 models show up for AFWN casting

At the iconic Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos, over 1000 aspiring male and female models signed up to audition for Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, AFWN up coming fashion event in September, 2022. The model casting was to give opportunity to emerging aspiring talented models for the 2022 Lagos Fashion Fair Exhibition.

The founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi stated that the huge turnout shows that Nigeria is not lacking in talent in any sector.

According to Princess Ademiluyi, when casting models for African Fashion Week Nigeria every year, it enables the team to give fresh faces in the modelling industry a platform to showcase themselves.

“They use our fashion week shows as a springboard to leap into the fashion industry. The opportunity is not just for models, but also for make up artistes, stylist, hair stylists and many other talents in the beauty and fashion industry to thrive,” she said.

Ademiluyi who is also the coordinator of the Adire Oodua hub explained that the huge turnout of models have made the team increase the number of models needed for this year’s show from 60 to about 100. Though the casting will still have a final selection stage, she explained that part of the criteria for picking the best is their height, their ability to walk and the confidence.

“As a model, you must be confident. You cannot be timid or meek on the runway. You must be very bold,” she stated Leading Africa’s fashion march to global prominence, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria has always stayed one step ahead of the fashion pack.

As you read, top fashion designers, fashion entrepreneurs and industry experts are on standby for the September 7th-9th Africa Fashion Week Nigeria featuring Toyin Lawani’s Masterclass, scheduled to hold at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

