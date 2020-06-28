Over 10,000 doctors execute MeCure online consultations

Against the background of rising demand for online consultations or Tele-Medication services, which has picked up exponentially ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 doctors would be providing online health care services.

In order to cater to this huge demand of telemedicine, the MeCure Smart, a smartphone app (msb.ng) which allows remote online consultations, has tied up with HelloDocApp, the largest online community of doctors in Nigeria, to bring 10,000+ doctors on its platform.

Product Manager, who heads MeCure Smart, Mr. Ajinkya Shelar, said when the MeCure Smart was launched back in April 2019, the organisation was simply conducting an experiment to determine if the Nigerian market was ready for healthcare services through a digital platform.

However, “Cut to February 2020 and we were not able to handle the sheer volume of calls anymore.”

According to him, the scale and demand for telemedicine services was overwhelming today. “Hence, we decided to tie up with HelloDoc.”

On the benefits, Shelar said this partnership will allow “us to on-board 4,000+ doctors across every specialty ranging from general physicians to even neurosurgeons on our MeCure Smart app immediately and we intend to further expand it to up to 10,000+ doctors by the end of 2020.”

Shelar said through this initiative anyone in Nigeria will immediately have access to quality and affordable healthcare that is also COVID-safe.

“Each doctor on the platform has a verified Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) certificate and is vetted through a rigorous background check,” he added.

As businesses continue to grapple in these unprecedented times, if there is one thing needed more than anything else to keep going, it is innovation.

And MeCure Smart seems to be innovating in the right direction, he said.

Online Consultation or Tele-Medication services have been around globally for more than a decade and various scientific studies conclusively prove that they were a great first channel for primary healthcare.

