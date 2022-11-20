News

Over 11,000 teachers sit for TRCN’s professional exams 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

No fewer than 11,629 candidates at the weekend participated in the second batch of the 2022 Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination, PQE, conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) nationwide.

TRCN’s Director of Examination and Licencing, Dr Jacinta Ogboso, who disclosed that Abuja had the highest number of candidates with 982 teachers followed with Lagos and Anambra followed, added that apart from academic qualifications, teachers professional qualifying examination is important for teachers to obtain licenses for their practice

She said: “We have a total of 11,629 candidates who registered for this examination nationwide and in FCT here, we have 982 candidates who are registered.

“We no longer depend on the academic qualification; after the academic qualification, we are sure that people who are going to the classroom to teach our children are actually professionally qualified; so that is why this exam is important.

“If you do not pass this exam, you would not be registered by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, and once you’re not registered and identified as a teacher, you would not be recognised as a teacher in Nigeria and anywhere in the world.

“So that is why this exam is very necessary and crucial; no professional qualifying examination, no teacher registration certificate, and no licensing by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

