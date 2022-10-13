‘Over 116m people in Africa live with mental health condition’

The World Health organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said more than 116 million people were already estimated to be living with mental health conditions prepandemic across the African region. The disclosed this in a statement to mark the World Mental Health Day which is commemorated on October 10 every year. This provided an opportunity to draw attention to Africa’s large and growing burden of mental health conditions, with children and adolescents worst impacted.

This year’s theme, ‘Make Mental Health and Wellbeing for All a Global Priority,’ serves is a reminder that, after nearly three years, the social isolation, fear of disease and death, and strained socio-economic circumstances associated with , COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to an estimated 25 per cent global rise in depression and anxiety.

Suicide rates remain as young as 13 years of age. Similarly, Moeti further stressed the need to urgently strengthen regulatory systems to close the gaps that allow such young people to easily access alcohol, con-tributing to heavy episodic drinking rates as high as 80 per cent among teens from 15 to 19.

The situation poses a serious threat to their education, while setting the stage for a lifetime of alcohol abuse, and the associated risks of noncommunicable and other related diseases which further results in mental health struggles. She continued that the inadequate financing for mental health continues to be the biggest limitation which negatively impact efforts to expand Africa’s mental health workforce.

As statistics show that there are fewer than two mental health workers for every 100 000 people, the majority of whom are psychiatric nurses and mental health nursing aids and with these scarce resources concentrated at large psychiatric institutions in urban areas, people at community and primary care levels are left critically underserved. For example, while two-thirds of member states report having guidelines to integrate mental health into primary health care, fewer than 11 per cent are providing pharmacological and/or psychological interventions at this level. Dr. Moeti however shared heartening news that up to 82 per cent of member states are receiving training on how to manage mental health conditions at primary care level, with up to 74 per cent reporting that specialists are involved in providing appropriate training and supervision to primary health care professionals.

With African governments have also making progress on mental health spending, which has risen to 46 US cents per person. But that is still well below the recommended US$2 per person, with mental health not featuring in national health insurance schemes. She also reiterated that WHO in the African Region support in task-sharing and integration of mental health into multi sectoral programmes in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Mali. Examples include joint tuberculosis (TB) and mental health programming in Ghana and Kenya, and joint Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and mental health efforts in Nigeria. She therefore implored everyone to work together on World Mental Health Day marked on October 10, to deepen the value we afford to mental health, to reshape the environments that negatively impact mental health, and to strengthen the care systems to make mental health care accessible to all Africans.

