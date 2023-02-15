Metro & Crime

Over 120 CSOs petition N’Assembly, insist EFCC boss must go

Posted on Author Favour Okore Comment(0)

The protests by over 100 frontline Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations, against alleged “Politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians”, continued yesterday, as the activists vowed never to be intimidated by what they described as fresh falsehood being peddled by the anti-graft agency.

The protesters, who marched through the streets of Ikeja and converged on the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, noted that the majority of Nigerians are intelligent people, who could easily differentiate between a genuine cause and sponsored ones, adding that there was no going back on the call for the removal of the EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa. The activists alleged that the EFCC boss had resorted to cheap blackmail to divert the thinking of the public away from its lawlessness, pointing out that this had only compounded the Commission’s problems and further exposed the dangerous political agenda of its Chairman.

The CSOs said they had uncovered plans by Bawa and his alleged sponsors to raise supposed CSOs, who they would back with live coverage, to demonstrate “fake solidarity for an EFCC boss that had clearly become an embarrass- ment to Nigeria.” “We are waiting for them. We don’t expect them to fold their arms. But no amount of falsehood can cover the truth. Bawa came in through vendetta and he is unleashing the same on perceived opponents of his godfathers. We have seen that Ibrahim Magu was bundled out with lies so that Bawa’s godfathers can reign with impunity.

The fixation on specific cases is glaring to informed Nigerians,” Director, Activists for Good Governance, Declan Ihehaire, said. “We have been on this struggle for close to a week now. All what we want is for Bawa to leave that office so the Commission can be sanitised. He is clearly unfit to head EFCC. He that comes into equity must come with clean hands,” he maintained. According to him, there are God-fearing EFCC officials that are in solidarity with the CSOs, “who have said they are tired of being used as witch-hunting agents, and are praying for the success of the struggle.” Spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, who spoke shortly after the protesters arrived at the Lagos Assembly, queried how Bawa, “who does not respect the rule of law or believe in fair hearing would say that he was not given fair hearing before the contempt ruling.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rider drugged by motorcycle snatching gang in Ogun still sleeping three days after

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested arrested a two man robbery gang who specialised in drugging their victims before dispossessing them of their motorcycles. The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the gang was smashed on Monday. The two male suspects, Chidi Umeh, 40, and Obinna Onyebuchi, 28, were arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Officer killed as gunmen attack two police stations in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

An officer was killed when gunmen attacked two police stations in Etim Ekpo LGA of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday morning. Odiko MacDon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the attack. He said the gunmen, who came in two vehicles, first attacked the Etim Ekpo Area Command where the police officer was killed. […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Kidnappers demand N3-10m ransom from each burial guest

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

A ransom of N3-10 million has been demanded by kidnappers who abducted some funeral guests in Ondo State. In order to release each victim, the kidnappers reportedly demanded between N3 and N10 million.   The victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Ewatto, Edo State when they were waylaid at Ifon, Ondo State, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica