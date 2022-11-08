Over 12,000 prison inmates freed in last six years -FG

The Federal Government, Tuesday, disclosed that over 12,000 inmates were released from various correctional centres across the country within the last six years.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the disclosure during the 2023 budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, saying that it was in line with the policy of prison decongestion of this administration.

Malami stated this in response to a question from Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central), noting that the Federal Government was able to decongest the over congested prisons across the country through policy actions, in addition to the administration of Criminal Justice Act, meant for expeditious dispensation of Justice.

His words: “When this government came on board in 2015, the problem of prison congestions was at the front burner of national discourse , which made President Muhammadu Buhari to set machineries in motion in different ways for the required solution.

“One of such machineries set in motion was a Presidential Committee set up for Prison Decongestion which liaised with other stakeholders in the Justice sector for way out.”

