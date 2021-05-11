Over 150 athletes set for inaugural AFN/MoC Invitational

Within just 24 hours of registration opening, over 150 Athletes, including some of Nigeria’s top Athletes and several from across Africa, have registered for the inaugural Athletic Federation of Nigeria/Making of Champions Invitational billed to hold at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos State on May 22nd.

MoC on Saturday announced the first ever AFN/MoC Invitational tourneywhich is being organised to provide Athletes across Nigeria and Africa hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, African Championships and World U-20 Championships with a much needed opportunity to compete and hit the various qualification standards.

MoC Founder/CEO, Bambo Akani, said, “Even though some of Nigeria’s top athletes are currently on a training and competition tour in the US, there are many other Athletes in Nigeria who are stilll in contention to break into the Olympic team, and we felt it necessary to ensure that they did not remain idle in May ahead of the National Trials for the Olympics in June.

“Thankfully, the AFN shared this view to maximize the Olympic qualification opportunities for its Athletes and have thrown their full weight behind the Event – we would like to thank them for once again making our continued AFN/MoC partnership for yet another Olympic qualifying Competition a reality.”

