Over 150 lifters for blind powerlifting trials in Lagos

Lagos agog as over 150 blind lifters drawn from across the country will be slugging it out at the maiden Nigeria Blind Powerlifting/ Bench Press Trials holding from 11-13 January, 2022 at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos Powered by the BINA Foundation, the event coordinator, Barr. Silver Ezeikpe, said the trials which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is aimed at selecting the lifters that would represent the country at the forthcoming first IBSA Powerlifting/ Bench Press World Cup and 2nd Africa Continental Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships holding from March 22-29, 2022 in Alexandria, Egypt .

Ezeikpe added that the trials is a complete departure from the past where people fraudulently package themselves to such championships without going through the right channels thereby dragging the good image of Nigeria in the muds.

