Over 150 lifters for blind powerlifting trials in Lagos

Lagos agog as over 150 blind lifters drawn from across the country will be slugging it out at the maiden Nigeria Blind Powerlifting/ Bench Press Trials holding from 11-13 January, 2022 at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos Powered by the BINA Foundation, the event coordinator, Barr. Silver Ezeikpe, said the trials which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is aimed at selecting the lifters that would represent the country at the forthcoming first IBSA Powerlifting/ Bench Press World Cup and 2nd Africa Continental Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships holding from March 22-29, 2022 in Alexandria, Egypt .

 

Ezeikpe added that the trials is a complete departure from the past where people fraudulently package themselves to such championships without going through the right channels thereby dragging the good image of Nigeria in the muds.

 

Champions League: Chelsea’s captain Azpilicueta ‘aiming to repeat’ 2012 CL success

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says he is ‘aiming to repeat’ the club’s 2012 Champions League success.   The defender joined the Blues in August 2012, just three months after they won Europe’s biggest prize. Since then he’s won two Premier League titles but has never lifted the Champions League trophy himself. Under the guidance of […]
We’re under pressure to deliver against Cape Verde – Musa

Super Eagles c a p t a i n , Ahmed Musa, has said the team is under pressure to deliver in the team’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Sharks of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos today.   Speaking during the team’s pre match press conference, Musa said after […]
Guardiola defends City team selection after FA Cup exit to Chelsea

*Manager made eight changes to side that won in midweek *De Bruyne injury ‘doesn’t look good’, says Guardiola Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions that he did not pay enough attention to the FA Cup after Manchester City’s hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies were ended by Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech’s second-half goal was enough to take […]

