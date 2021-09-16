Over 150 persons died of Cholera in Niger – Commissioner

At least one hundred and fifty (150) persons have lost their lives following Cholera outbreak across the 25 local government areas of Niger State between April this year till date. Making this disclosure on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Makusidi said initially the disease was detected in about 18 councils, but later spread to the entire 25 LGAs.

He explained in Minna at a Media workshop and field trip reporting orga-nized on-going workshop by Pathfinder International, that unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government was able to tackle the disease outbreak adequately, while attributing it to human behaviours, environmental changes, open defecation among others. According to him, “There is no local government in the state that has not been touched.

We lost between 100 and 150 persons. Initially, we noticed it in 18 local governments and later spread to the 25 councils. “As part of our preparedness unlike COVID- 19, it was highly anticipated due to human behaviours, environmental changes, we defecate everywhere, open defecation is still on the rampage. Government alone cannot do it, it’s everyone business. “People need to have latrines or toilets in their homes, because government cannot come and stop any one from open defecation.” When asked on Poliomyelitis, he explained that Nigeria so far has been certified Polio free which was celebrated in the country, just as efforts are still being made by governments at all levels to maintain the tempo. The Commissioner further explained that at the moment, Niger State Government still has budgetary provision on Polio to ensure that it never resurfaces in the state. “The tension is still high. Niger State Government is not relenting in the fight against Polio as there is still budgetary provision to ensure that it is gone completely,” Makusidi added.

Like this: Like Loading...