Metro & Crime

Over 150 persons died of Cholera in Niger – Commissioner

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

At least one hundred and fifty (150) persons have lost their lives following Cholera outbreak across the 25 local government areas of Niger State between April this year till date. Making this disclosure on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Makusidi said initially the disease was detected in about 18 councils, but later spread to the entire 25 LGAs.

He explained in Minna at a Media workshop and field trip reporting orga-nized on-going workshop by Pathfinder International, that unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government was able to tackle the disease outbreak adequately, while attributing it to human behaviours, environmental changes, open defecation among others. According to him, “There is no local government in the state that has not been touched.

We lost between 100 and 150 persons. Initially, we noticed it in 18 local governments and later spread to the 25 councils. “As part of our preparedness unlike COVID- 19, it was highly anticipated due to human behaviours, environmental changes, we defecate everywhere, open defecation is still on the rampage. Government alone cannot do it, it’s everyone business. “People need to have latrines or toilets in their homes, because government cannot come and stop any one from open defecation.” When asked on Poliomyelitis, he explained that Nigeria so far has been certified Polio free which was celebrated in the country, just as efforts are still being made by governments at all levels to maintain the tempo. The Commissioner further explained that at the moment, Niger State Government still has budgetary provision on Polio to ensure that it never resurfaces in the state. “The tension is still high. Niger State Government is not relenting in the fight against Polio as there is still budgetary provision to ensure that it is gone completely,” Makusidi added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Offa bank robbery: How we killed 11 persons – Suspects

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Four suspects in the April 5, 2018 Offa, Kwara State bank robbery have told an Ilorin High Court how they killed no fewer than 11 persons during the incident. The suspects Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Azeez Salawu and Niyi Ogundiran were all present in court. At the resumed hearing of the case Wednesday, […]
Metro & Crime

Motorcyclist dies in Osun auto crash

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

A motorcyclist, identified simply as Lakan, died yesterday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the Sekona area of Osun State.   The accident occurred around Adolak Filling Station, Sekona, Gbongan- Ibadan Road, about 2pm. It was learnt that the Bajaj motorcycle collided with the unregistered vehicle. The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety […]
Metro & Crime

Two die, two injured in Ekiti auto crash

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Two people lost their lives yesterday while two others were injured in a motor accident on the Iyin-Ekiti-Ado-Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. The accident, which occurred a few kilometres to Ado-Ekiti, involved a Toyota Previa which collided with a white Toyota bus. One of the vehicles caught fire immediately. The Toyota Previa was heading towards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica