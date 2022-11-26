News

Over 15,000 patients get free surgery in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Over 15,000 patients have benefitted from the free Sani Bello Foundation surgical festival done annually in Niger State.

It should be noted that the surgical festival which was initiated in 2015 through collaboration between the Sani Bello Foundation and Graceland Healthcare in Kaduna State was motivated by the foundation’s determination to ease life for the less privileged in society.

Mr. Zakari Ikani, Director General of the Sani Bello Foundation disclosed this while speaking to newsmen at the General Hospital in Kontagora.

According to him: “This has been the habit and desire of Col. Sani Bello (the founder) that he sees these things happening, people smiling when their problems are relieved.

“This festival will continue because we know more people need these free services.”

 

