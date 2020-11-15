‘Over 1m traders in Anambra evade taxes’

The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation has cautioned heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state to work hard to cue into the Governor Willie Obiano’s mantra of using little to achieve more in the 2021 fiscal year.

According to the report of the Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue Service, the Committee said it’s disheartening that over one million taxpayers in the state evade taxes.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Obinna Emenaka, who gave the charge at the ongoing budget defence at the State Assembly complex, said the global economic challenges give no room for excuses and misappro-iation of the state’s lean financial resources.

Addressing the management of the Board, Hon. Emenaka said: “We are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that tax payers in Anambra State, if harnessed effectively, will generate enough money to run the state without the federal allocation.”

He said Governor Obiano cannot manufacture money to run the affairs of the state tasking the government officials to deliver or resign, if they are not ready to go extra mile.

“The global economic downturn and the recent Covid-19 pandemic as well as the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria call for hard work, prudent management of human and material resources if we must fix the economy to develop the state and the country at large,” he said.

