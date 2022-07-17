News Top Stories

Over 2.5 million registered voters in Anambra, says Vicar

Okey Maduforo Awka A total of 2, 500, 000 two eligible voters have obtained their Permanent Voters Cards in Anambra State since the ongoing voter’s registration exercise started across the country. This figure has been described as poor when compared with expected 5,000, 000 in the state and that of neighboring Delta State. According to the Vicar Awka Catholic Diocese, Very Rev Peter Chudi Akaenyi who spoke at the ordination of 10 priests and a deacon, there is the need for more people to go and obtain their voters cards in order to make a statement in the 2023 general election in the country. He noted that the only way to institute good leadership and ensure that bad leadership is not in charge of the affairs of the country is for all to obtain their respective voters’ cards.

 

“It is regrettable that Anambra has a population of more than 5, 000, 000, yet the number of registered voters is about 2.5 million while Delta State with less population has more registered voters”, he said. He also advised the faithful on the need to avoid fallen prey to agents of vote buying as next year’s elections get closer.

 

Most Rev. Kevin Rhoades, Catholic Bishop of Fort Wayne South Bend, Indiana, United States of America who performed the ordination at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka, charged them to emulate Jesus Christ the good shepherd. “Today and forever, you have the seal of Jesus Christ as a good shepherd, this sacred character is something dynamic because you are now an instrument in God’s hand”, he said.

 

He told the newly ordained that they have been configured to speak in the name of God as soul winners for the kingdom, and urged both new and old priests to positively impact the society as they do to the church, adding, “you should be a servant of God and the people”.

 

Rhoades, who maintained that priests should be prayerful, equally charged them to emulate Blessed Michael Tansi. The bishop who expressed gratitude to the faithful for a warm reception, said he had known Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Awka before his consecration as bishop.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

