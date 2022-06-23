News Top Stories

‘Over 20 missing Chibok girls still in Sambisa forest’

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

There are still more than 20 kidnapped Chibok school girls being held captive by Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest, Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph have revealed. They were among the over 200 students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, abducted by the insurgents on April 14, 2014. Each of the rescued girls carrying a baby was rescued by the military after they fled Sambisa the forest.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, North East, Major General Christopher Musa, told reporters in Maiduguri yesterday that the girls were found on June 12 and 14 in two different locations by troops. Narrating her ordeal, Dauda said when they were kidnapped and brought to Sambisa forest, they were asked to embrace Islam and that most of those that embraced Islam were released following the agreement between Federal Government and the insurgents.

She said she was able to escape after deceiving her husband that she was visiting another Chibok girl in Dutse village near Ngoshe, close to the border with Cameroon. According to her, with the help of an old man living outside the village, Dauda said she walked all night to Ngoshe where she surrendered to troops in the morning. She said: “Those of us that refused to embrace Islam were turned into domestic slaves. We were made to sweep, cook, fetch water, wash clothes and plates and performed other domestic work for the insurgents. “They later forced us to embrace Islam and married us out to their members.

I got married to the father of my about two-year-old child. “They would starve and beat you if you refused to pray.” Dauda added: “All the remaining Chibok girls have been married with children. I left more than 20 of them in Sambisa. I’m so happy I’m back.” Joseph said her husband and father-in-law were killed by the military, leaving her to fend for herself and her son.

She said: “We were abandoned, no one cared to look after us. We were not being fed.” According to her, she voluntarily escaped from the insurgents’ camp during a massive incursion by government forces in Gazuwa on June 12. She said as people were running in the same direction where the sect members are hiding women and children, she took a separate route to escape from the terrorists’ camp. Joseph added: “I slept under the tree with my child, then proceeded the next day until arriving at the road where I approached a military checkpoint. Initially, they thought I was a suicide bomber, but when I explained myself, they took me along with them.”

Meanwhile, Musa promised that the military would rescue the Chibok girls still with the terrorists. He said: “We are lucky to have been able to recover two of the Chibok girls; we are happy at least they are looking healthier. It has been more traumatic but we are happy and glad that these ones are out, we are putting in more effort to ensure that we get more of them in the general area. “Apart from rescuing the two girls with their children, we have also decimated dozens of terrorists who have been hiding in Sambisa forest, especially the Timbuktu Triangle during our fighting patrols.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I won’t concede Benue’s ancestral land to foreigners –Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s resolve not to concede a piece of ancestral land of people of the state to foreigners, whose evil agenda is to kill the people and forcefully acquire it.   Governor Ortom stated this during his supervision and commissioning of projects initiated by his administration in Otukpo […]
News

Oyo to become topmost learning centre in Nigeria –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that by 2023, his administration would have spent close to N70 Billion to build road infrastructure to connect all the five administrative zones of the state.   The governor stated this in Iseyin, during the sodturning ceremony for the newly-established Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the […]
News

Japan bullet train driver in trouble after leaving cockpit for toilet break

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Japanese train driver faces possible punishment after he left the cockpit of a speeding bullet train for several minutes to go to the toilet. He had asked a conductor, who did not have a driver’s licence, to man the train which was travelling at 150km/h (93mph), according to local media. The Hikari 633 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica