Over 200 athletes set for ND Western/MoC athletics trials

The stage is now set for the ND Western/MoC Trials scheduled to take place on Friday, March 4, at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Edo State, with over 200 athletes and secondary school students already registered for the event.

In a virtual Media Parley held on Monday to herald the trials, MoC Founder/ CEO, Bambo Akani, reiterated the company’s commitment towards discovering and developing the next generation of athletes that would make the country proud at the Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.

He also appreciated the efforts of the title sponsors of the event, indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company, ND Western, for partnering with MoC in their latest quest to raise champions for Nigeria, and for their continuous support through the years by awarding Student- Athlete scholarships to athletes of MoC Track Club such as Bowofoluwa Egbeyemi and Maria Umoibang.

ND Western’s Corporate Communications Executive, Sayo Jimi-Oluseye was optimistic that a talented pool of athletes from the Niger Delta community would be fished out in the exercise whilst also stating the commitment of ND Western in ensuring that athletes with potential are sponsored in future. MoC last held its trials in 2018, moving across several cities at the time such as Ughelli, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos.

In an exciting turn of events, some of the athletes that were discovered from the 2018 trials such as 100m prodigy Favour Ashe and promising 100m hurdler Miracle Thompson amongst others, recently secured track scholarships to the US and are already competing for their respective institutions.

