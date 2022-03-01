Sports

Over 200 athletes set for ND Western/MoC athletics trials

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The stage is now set for the ND Western/MoC Trials scheduled to take place on Friday, March 4, at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Edo State, with over 200 athletes and secondary school students already registered for the event.

In a virtual Media Parley held on Monday to herald the trials, MoC Founder/ CEO, Bambo Akani, reiterated the company’s commitment towards discovering and developing the next generation of athletes that would make the country proud at the Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.

He also appreciated the efforts of the title sponsors of the event, indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company, ND Western, for partnering with MoC in their latest quest to raise champions for Nigeria, and for their continuous support through the years by awarding Student- Athlete scholarships to athletes of MoC Track Club such as Bowofoluwa Egbeyemi and Maria Umoibang.

ND Western’s Corporate Communications Executive, Sayo Jimi-Oluseye was optimistic that a talented pool of athletes from the Niger Delta community would be fished out in the exercise whilst also stating the commitment of ND Western in ensuring that athletes with potential are sponsored in future. MoC last held its trials in 2018, moving across several cities at the time such as Ughelli, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos.

 

In an exciting turn of events, some of the athletes that were discovered from the 2018 trials such as 100m prodigy Favour Ashe and promising 100m hurdler Miracle Thompson amongst others, recently secured track scholarships to the US and are already competing for their respective institutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Djokovic wins record 9th Aussie Open title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming an irritated Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men’s title.   Top seed Djokovic won 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim his 18th Grand Slam, leaving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s record books.   The 33-year-old Serb has […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Eagles bounce back, beat CAR 2-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles returned to winning ways on Sunday after they avenged Thursday’s shock loss to the Central African Republic (CAR) with a 2-0 victory in the return leg played in Douala, Cameroon. Defender Leon Balogun scored his first ever international goal for Nigeria when when he broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. […]
Sports

Lalong optimistic of Plateau United’s victory

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Ahead of the of the CAF Champions League match between Plateau United and Simba SC football club of Tanzania, scheduled to hold at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday visited the team during their training session in Jos. Lalong while addressing the players and technical team said he was at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica