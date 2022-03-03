Metro & Crime Top Stories

Over 200 bandits killed, 2 security personnel die in Niger

…60 motorcycles, hundreds of cattle recovered, terrorists on the run

The Niger State Government yesterday disclosed that over 200 bandits have been killed in a gun duel that ensued between members of the Joint Security Taskforce and terrorists across the state. The killed terrorists, it was gathere, are members of four groups named Ali Kawajo, Yello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Tunji out of the ten groups identified so far. Addressing journalists, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar explained that the bandits were killed in Kundu axis of Rafi and Baban-Lamba axis of Mariga Local Governments and other parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

According to him, “God has given us victory over these terrorists, we were able to neutralise over 200 terrorists which belong to four groups between Sunday and yesterday. “A total of 60 motorcycles were recovered, uncertain numbers of cattle were also returned to their owners. “We need cooperation of the traditional rulers, communities, the security personnel and even the media.

“This is a fight for one, a fight for all. We recorded this success through collective efforts.” However, the commissioner explained that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight against the bandits, while appreciating the gallant efforts of the Joint State Security Taskforce. Furthermore, he pleaded with motorists and commuters to report any suspected individual or group of persons with gun wounds, adding that “they may be fleeing terrorists with gun injuries.”

 

