Over 200 Stranded Russians Are Evacuated From Sudan – Russia

On Tuesday, the Russian military announced that more than 200 individuals were being evacuated from Sudan on four military transport aircraft.

Diplomats were among the evacuees, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry, adding that military personnel and other Russian nationals as well as citizens of “countries of the former Soviet Union and other friendly countries who asked for help” were all evacuated.

According to the statement, More than 500 people have died, tens of thousands have been displaced, and hundreds of foreigners and international workers have fled the conflict in Sudan.

General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s army forces are at odds.

Moscow and Khartoum have historically good relations.

Throughout Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade rule, Russia provided Sudan with weapons, particularly after the UN imposed sanctions on the nation in 2005 due to the Darfur conflict.

The relationship between Sudan and Russia deteriorated after al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019 before improving once again after a military takeover in 2021.

The Wagner paramilitary force from Russia has been manning Sudan’s gold mines for years.