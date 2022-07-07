Over 2000 people to attend Africa Social Impact Summit

Sterling One Foundation has announced that ovee 2,000 people have registered to participate in the premier edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit slated for July 13 and 14, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The event, which was officially announced by the Foundation and its partners at a press conference held on July 5, 2022, is expected to have participants from over 50 countries.

According to a press release, “the Africa Social Impact Summit is a 2-day event that collaboratively brings together players in the African civil society space, the private sector and the public sector to share ideas, learning, plans and practical solutions to ensure the holistic achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa. “With a focus on climate action, education, health, agriculture, circular economy and women empowerment, the summit aims to provide opportunities for impact investors to collaboratively scale market-led solutions which have the potential for long-term impact.” Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank, stressed the need for a new approach to reducing poverty which he says is the real goal of the Summit. He opined that while commitments were good, action was crucial, “and this Summit presents a good opportunity for Sterling Bank and other partners to start intensifying efforts.” Also speaking to the need for the Summit, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, explained that the negative impact of COVID-19 had necessitated an urgent framework for Africa to recover some of the progress it made on the Sustainable Development Goals and further accelerate growth. “Over the last two years, we have lost a lot of ground on the progress being made regarding the SDGs especially in Africa, with reports showing that 37 million more people will go below the poverty line just because of the recent pandemic.

