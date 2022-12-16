Over 21, 000 vehicles failed roadworthiness tests in Abuja – FCTA

…prosecuted 1, 120 traffic offenders

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that about 21, 438 vehicles failed roadworthiness tests in Abuja between January and November this year.

New Telegraph learnt that about 1, 120 traffic offenders were prosecuted before a Magistrate sitting in a Mobile Court during this same period.

This alarming figure, it said was gotten from the rigorous examination which the vehicles were subjected to at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection facilities.

FCTA’s Secretary of Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, who disclosed this Friday during an annual press conference, said that a total of 37, 572 vehicles were inspected, and only 16, 198 were found worthy.

