Metro & Crime

Over 21, 000 vehicles failed roadworthiness tests in Abuja – FCTA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

…prosecuted 1, 120 traffic offenders

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that about 21, 438 vehicles failed roadworthiness tests in Abuja between January and November this year.

New Telegraph learnt that about 1, 120 traffic offenders were prosecuted before a Magistrate sitting in a Mobile Court during this same period.

This alarming figure, it said was gotten from the rigorous examination which the vehicles were subjected to at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection facilities.

FCTA’s Secretary of Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, who disclosed this Friday during an annual press conference, said that a total of 37, 572 vehicles were inspected, and only 16, 198 were found worthy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five killed in fresh attacks on Imo Police Station  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Two policemen and three gunmen lost their lives on Friday when a group of armed men attacked a police station Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and casualty figure in a statement on Saturday, one week after another police station in […]
Metro & Crime

Task force impounds 382 motorcycles, arrests 103 in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

as 4 bag two years imprisonment each   Following alleged incessant attacks on police personnel by some commercial motorcyclists in parts of Lagos, the Lagos State Environmental and Special OffencesUnit(Taskforce), yesterday said it impounded 382 motorcycles and arrested 103 miscreants, in a raid of some black spots in FESTAC Town and Surulere areas of the […]
Metro & Crime

Anambra communities conduct mock burial for two monarchs

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Hell was let loose on Monday in Aguleri and Nsugbu in Anambra East Local Government Area when two communities in the town conducted mock burials for two traditional rulers in line with the Igbo customs and tradition. A witness said one of them was Chief Alex Edozieno of Mkpunando autonomous community. The people of Nsugbu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica