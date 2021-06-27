Sports

Over 250 athletes across Africa set for MoC Relays

…as organisers announce Paga as lead sponsor

 

The stage is set for qualification attempts for the Men’s 4x100m and the mixed 4x400m at the Paga/MoC Relays holding on Sunday, June 27th at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

 

With the women’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the National Trials and Lagos Open Championships respectively, the Ministry of Sports and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria have confirmed that Team Nigeria will be attempting to qualify for the Olympics in the men’s 4x100m and Mixed 4x400m, with Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal the other National Teams involved in the Olympic Relay qualification event.

 

Meanwhile, the country’s foremost Sports Management and Media firm – Making of Champions Limited (MoC) – have announced leading payments & mobile money company Paga as lead sponsor of their relay event slated to hold on Sunday, at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

 

Following the great success of previous Olympic qualifying competitions such as the BetKing/3rd MoC Grand Prix in March and AFN/ MoC Invitational in May 2021, the Paga/MoC Relays seeks to enable Relay & Individual Athletes from across Nigeria and all over Africa qualify for the Olympics.

 

Speaking on the sponsorship, MoC Founder and CEO, Bambo Akani said: “We are happy to welcome Paga as lead sponsor for the MoC Relays. Paga is easily Nigeria’s biggest mobile payments brand and their decision to support the MoC Relays underlines their commitment to creating tangible and sustainable connections for millions of Nigerians who trust Paga with their money.”

 

Also commenting on the sponsorship, Paga’s Founder and CEO,

 

Tayo Oviosu said added that at Paga, they advocate for a fun and fit environment for their young staff, revealing that when the opportunity to sponsor MoC Relays, which is focused at giving young athletes the opportunity to reach for the stars came up, they jumped at it.

 

“Our very essence is ‘making life possible’, and the lives of many athletes have been on hold due to the pandemic,” he said.

 

“So it is very impressive to say the least that MoC has been able to gather these athletes from at least 10 countries in Africa to make their dreams come true. We at Paga are definitely rooting for the Nigeria team that qualifies to bring back some medals.”

