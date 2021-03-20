News

Over 250 raids neutralise criminals hideouts in Coastal Communities –Outgoing FOC

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The out-going Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, has said that over 250 raids and clearance operations were conducted to neutralise pirate camps and criminal hideouts in coastal communities and settlements across the command’s areas of responsibility.

He made this disclosure at the farewell ceremony in honour of him as the outgoing FOC Westandin-comingFOCWNC, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa held yesterday at the NNS Beecroft parade ground, Apapa. Daji said that: “Over 250 raids and clearance operations were conducted to neutralise pirate camps and criminal hideouts in coastal communities and settlements across the commands area of responsibility.” During his tour on duty as FOC WNC and also as Commander Operation Awatse from April 2019 till redeployment to National Defence College Abuja, he said that, the command has contributed significantly towards achieving the Nigerian Navy’s mission as well as the chief of naval staff’s vision and directives in key areas of operations, welfare and infrastructural development.”

He explained further that, “At least, ten arrested pirates are now facing justice at the federal high court, Lagos, charged under the suppression of piracy act, it is on record that of the three piracy attacks on ships within the commands area of responsibility within the last two years, two were unsuccessful. “Additionally, a total of 33 ships were arrested for various infringements including those engaged in illegal oil bunkering, crude oil theft, smuggling and illegal fishing among others and were handed over to relevant prosecution agencies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

29,635 lawyers elect NBA President today

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Ahead of today’s elections of new officers of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the association’s Electoral Committee (ECNBA) has said that no fewer than 29, 635 lawyers will vote to elect their new President. The election of new NBA officers is coming two years after the outgoing presidency of Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) was voted […]
News

Prince William: British royal family not racist

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prince William has said the British royal family is “very much not racist” after claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We’re very much not a racist family,” Prince William said in a video published yesterday by a royal correspondent on Twitter. The prince, who […]
Metro & Crime News

32 held for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Police in Adamawa State have arrested 32 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in parts of the state. Parading the suspects in Yola yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects.   The commissioner said the achievement was made possible because of the support […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica