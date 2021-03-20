Over 250 raids neutralise criminals hideouts in Coastal Communities –Outgoing FOC

The out-going Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, has said that over 250 raids and clearance operations were conducted to neutralise pirate camps and criminal hideouts in coastal communities and settlements across the command’s areas of responsibility.

He made this disclosure at the farewell ceremony in honour of him as the outgoing FOC Westandin-comingFOCWNC, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa held yesterday at the NNS Beecroft parade ground, Apapa. Daji said that: “Over 250 raids and clearance operations were conducted to neutralise pirate camps and criminal hideouts in coastal communities and settlements across the commands area of responsibility.” During his tour on duty as FOC WNC and also as Commander Operation Awatse from April 2019 till redeployment to National Defence College Abuja, he said that, the command has contributed significantly towards achieving the Nigerian Navy’s mission as well as the chief of naval staff’s vision and directives in key areas of operations, welfare and infrastructural development.”

He explained further that, “At least, ten arrested pirates are now facing justice at the federal high court, Lagos, charged under the suppression of piracy act, it is on record that of the three piracy attacks on ships within the commands area of responsibility within the last two years, two were unsuccessful. “Additionally, a total of 33 ships were arrested for various infringements including those engaged in illegal oil bunkering, crude oil theft, smuggling and illegal fishing among others and were handed over to relevant prosecution agencies.”

