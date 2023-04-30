Over 2500 Nigeria Students Trapped Inside Sudan University, Old Boys Rises Alarm

The Sudan Old Students Association of Nigeria, (SOSAN) has rises the alarm that as the war raged on in the country, there are over 2500 undocumented Nigerian students trapped inside the Sudan/African University, without food, water, and money.

Speaking shortly after offering Special Prayers for the safety of the Nigeria Students, the President of the Association, Aliyu Abdulkadir Abdulkadir, said that they have received distressed calls from the students that their lives are in extreme danger.

He said as it is now even the 5000 students said to have been transported to Egypt are still at the border as they were not cleared to enter the Country while some were dropped in the bush by their bus drivers for not paying their money.

The President lamented that even the money said to have been set aside for the evacuation of the students is been tempered with living hundreds of students in extreme danger inside Khartoum.

He said, “Reports reaching them is that right now although there is no case of losing lives some female students are said to be raped while gun battles have already reached within the University”.

Another Old Student of the Sudan University, Gambo Ado said that still they have Students at the Sudan International University of Africa stranded mostly who are Females and without food no shelter.

He said they have already reported the matter of the undocumented Students to the Government although even those who are recognized about five hundred are on the border of Egypt.

“For now there is no single voice Speaking for the Nigeria Students, monies sent to them did not reach them and most of them even send their Clips in the Bushes shouting for help”.