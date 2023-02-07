Over 2,700 dead in Turkey, Syria after major earthquakes

A rescue operation is under way across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 2,700 people. The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep, reports the BBC. A new 7.5-magnitude tremor hit at around 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT), which officials said was “not an aftershock”. The country’s vicepresident says some 1,500 people were killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, and more than 9,700 were wounded. Syrian authorities are reporting 810 dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the AFP news agency Rescuers are racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after hundreds of buildings collapsed in both countries. World leaders, including Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, have pledged to send aid after Turkey issued an international appeal for help. Millions of people across Turkey, Syria,Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel felt the earthquake. Meanwhile, Turkey has declared seven days of mourning following two earthquakes which struck the country yesterday. “A national mourning period has been declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, 12 February 2023, in all our national and foreign representative offices,” tweeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...