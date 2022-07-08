News

Over 3.2m refugees resident in Nigeria–NARCON

Posted on

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs (NCFRMI), Imaan Suleiman, yesterday disclosed that there are over 3.2 million refugees in Nigeria. According to her, the commission has been able to register 84, 803 refugees, adding that the country has been able to return voluntarily, 17, 334 Nigerians back home.

Suleiman spoke at the 42nd edition of the State House Ministerial brief ing organized by the Presidential Communications Team. She also said the commission was building five resettlement cities for use by displaced persons stressing that Bono, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo are the states where the pilot phase of the scheme was being executed.

The Federal Commissioner explained that the need to build resettlement cities became necessary as people lose their homes and means of livelihood during flood, communal clashes and other ways that could affect the wellbeing of people According to her, the project resettlement city would entail building small cities because Persons of Concern (POCs) have three options of doable solutions.

 

Our Reporters

