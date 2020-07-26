News

Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into anguish following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed.

 

The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday brought down many houses and even swept vehicles away. Some residents of Gwagwalada said they have not experienced such magnitude of flooding since they have been in the area as all the houses along the river bank were flooded. The bridge, over the river in Gwagwalada on the highway to Abaji, where one of the numerous parks are situated, was submerged by the deluge.

 

Confirming the incident, the Director General FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Idris Abbas said that some buildings also collapsed  in the Dawaki area of Abuja. He stated that a family of five was swept away by the flash flood at Giri. According to him, one body has been recovered while others are yet to be found.

 

He said: “There was a building collapse in Dawaki as a result of the flood. Gwagwalada is flooded from Giri. A family of five were sweptaway at Giri. We have recovered one body and still searching for the others.

 

We also rescued six people and took them to hospital. “The flood has damaged a lot of houses and property especially at Gwagwalada.

 

The residents are still saying some are missing but they cannot give us the identities of such persons who they claim to be missing.” “People should be careful when it is raining. They should not drive in water. They should not build on flood plains. They must respect the master plan of FCT and ensure that all drainages are cleared. What happened in Giri-Gota was because people built on flood plains.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov. appoints Ibrahim Addra as CPS

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has appointed Ibrahim Inuwa Addra as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of the state. Before his appointment, Ibrahim Addra was a state House Correspondent of Channels Tevelevison in Abuja. He was Chief Press Secretary to the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) led administration of Alhaji Aliyu […]
News

Group calls for ICT interventions against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTf) has called for more information technology intervention to tackle the impact of COVID-19 as most parts of Africa continue to ease lockdown protocols instituted by governments. It also tasked start-ups on the need to define strategies that are adaptable to current realities and at the same time establish guidelines for […]
News

COVID-19: ASUP backs FG’s halt on school resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to put the resumption of schools on hold, until when it was safe for examinations and normal classes to hold. National President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, urged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: