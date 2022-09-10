Over 300 exhibitors, others to attend Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2022

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has disclosed that over 300 exhibitors among others are expected to attend its flagship tourism event known as Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2022, which is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event between October 13 and 15 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, Bulawayo. The annual event, which has held since the outbreak of COVID-19 as virtual event, is opened to travel operators, buyers, suppliers and the travelling public from across the world as well as Zimbabwe’s source market.

It affords the Southern country the opportunity to expo it destination to the world while other destinations also engage with exchanges and expo-sitions of their tourism products. According to ZTA, the expo, which this year is marking its 15th edition, will among others serve as; Meet and network (Sanganai/ Hlanganani) with exhibitors, visiting buyers, investors and suppliers of services to the tourism sector from all over the world; Establish strategic business partnerships with world tourism players; Create an online account which will allow you to upload digital content and access meetings with international; Acquire knowledge about different source markets; Real time business networking meetings – live discussions; Unlimited access to the Sanganai/Hlanganani platform; and Participation in informative discussions with industry players, buyers, investors and policy makers.

While it is targeted at; Leading tour wholesalers; Leading hotel chains of the world; Car hire and transport operators; Suppliers of goods and services to the tourism industry; Investors; Government ministries; and Parastatals; National tourism boards; Embassies; International airlines; Tourism destinations And Tour operators and travel agents.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...