Over 30,000 teachers to attend 2nd TRCN National online Conference, says Ajiboye

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye, yesterday disclosed that over 30, 000 registered teachers in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), will participate in an online capacity building conference billed to hold between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd August, 2022.

The TRCN boss, who gave the theme of the conference as; “Strengthening Teacher Capacity for more resilient, transformative and inclusive education system”, said that the Council will continue to seek ways of improving the capacity of registered teachers towards qualitative delivery of their mandates. According to Ajiboye in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph said, “the 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the 2nd edition of the conference and over 30,000 participants have registered online, while about 9,000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook streaming live. Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the program live on UNESCO social media handles. The conference parades arrays of speakers from many academia, development partners and active practitioners”.

He further disclosed that, “a couple of others will be viewing the programme set up in viewing centres across three States namely Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna, adding that the online conference is one of the already institutionalized mechanisms put in

 

