Over 300,000 unclaimed PVCs litter INEC offices in Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared over 300,000 Personal VotersCards (PVCs) asunclaimedbytheirowners in Delta State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Rev Monday Udoh Tom, lamentedthatover244,715PVCs have been lying fallow at the commission’s offices across thestatesincethe2019general election.

He disclosed that the Commission has so far received about 69,946 PVCs for those who registered between June andDecember2021, and17,000 transfer PVCs, bringing the stockpile to over 300,000 cards in the offices of the Commission across the 25 localgovernment areas of the state. He said the additional PVCsfor thosewhoregistered between January and July 2022 will definitely increase the pileup in the stock-house of the Commission.

The REC, who inaugurated the Press Corp at the secretariat of the Commission in Asaba yesterday, bemoaned the development and stated that the lukewarm attitude would defeat the goal to better the number of voters in the previous election. “In 2019, the number of registered voters in Delta State stood at 2, 831, 206 while 2, 470, 924 PVCs were collected, leavingover244,000uncollected and only 1, 188, 784 voted both at national and state elections, leaving out about 1.6 million, who did not show up on election day to exercise their franchise.

“We are determined to do better this time around in the numbersof thosewhocollected their PVCs and those who will vote by ensuring aggressive mobilisation of PVC collection and voting, hence the PVC collection sensitisation programme. “TheCommissionexpects that by the end of November, we will receive more PVCs, hence our desire to embark on aggressive mobilisation of registrants to collect their PVCs, through the PVC Collection/ Political Campaigns Sensitisation, which has so fartakenustotheStateHouse of Assembly.”

He appealed to the Press Corp to join forces with the Commission to ensure that registrants come forward to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), which is still ongoing at the respective LGA offices of INEC. “IPC should engage the political parties, who are the beneficiaries of the PVCs, to be actively involved in encouraging and mobilising their supporters to collect their PVCs,” he added. He said induction of the Press Corp at the state level will benefit the media, particularly in understanding the language and nuances of political reporting and by extensionactivitiesof INEC, following the dictates of the Electoral Act 2022, particularly sections 94 and 96.

