News Top Stories

Over 300,000 unclaimed PVCs litter INEC offices in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared over 300,000 Personal VotersCards (PVCs) asunclaimedbytheirowners in Delta State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Rev Monday Udoh Tom, lamentedthatover244,715PVCs have been lying fallow at the commission’s offices across thestatesincethe2019general election.

He disclosed that the Commission has so far received about 69,946 PVCs for those who registered between June andDecember2021, and17,000 transfer PVCs, bringing the stockpile to over 300,000 cards in the offices of the Commission across the 25 localgovernment areas of the state. He said the additional PVCsfor thosewhoregistered between January and July 2022 will definitely increase the pileup in the stock-house of the Commission.

The REC, who inaugurated the Press Corp at the secretariat of the Commission in Asaba yesterday, bemoaned the development and stated that the lukewarm attitude would defeat the goal to better the number of voters in the previous election. “In 2019, the number of registered voters in Delta State stood at 2, 831, 206 while 2, 470, 924 PVCs were collected, leavingover244,000uncollected and only 1, 188, 784 voted both at national and state elections, leaving out about 1.6 million, who did not show up on election day to exercise their franchise.

“We are determined to do better this time around in the numbersof thosewhocollected their PVCs and those who will vote by ensuring aggressive mobilisation of PVC collection and voting, hence the PVC collection sensitisation programme. “TheCommissionexpects that by the end of November, we will receive more PVCs, hence our desire to embark on aggressive mobilisation of registrants to collect their PVCs, through the PVC Collection/ Political Campaigns Sensitisation, which has so fartakenustotheStateHouse of Assembly.”

He appealed to the Press Corp to join forces with the Commission to ensure that registrants come forward to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), which is still ongoing at the respective LGA offices of INEC. “IPC should engage the political parties, who are the beneficiaries of the PVCs, to be actively involved in encouraging and mobilising their supporters to collect their PVCs,” he added. He said induction of the Press Corp at the state level will benefit the media, particularly in understanding the language and nuances of political reporting and by extensionactivitiesof INEC, following the dictates of the Electoral Act 2022, particularly sections 94 and 96.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom moves to resolve Ugondo/ Air Force communal controversy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At last the controversy between the Nigerian Air Force and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State over land would be amicably resolved. Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air […]
News

Kaduna Anglican Bishop: 2020 actually threatened human existence

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya yesterday disclosed that 2020 actually threatened the existence of humanity due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. This is as he also said the unprecedented rise in kidnapping, banditry and insecurity made 2020 a year that will not be forgotten in a hurry. The Bishop […]
News

UNICEF tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United Nations I n t e r nat i o n a l Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has urged Nigerians to get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus instead of spreading rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine, which is to prevent the virus. Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, UNICEF Specialist, Communication for Development (C4D), made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica