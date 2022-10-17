News

Over 400 editors, others converge on Owerri to examine political landscape

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Over 400 editors, others converge on Owerri to examine political landscape

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, over 400 editors will converge on Owerri, the Imo State capital, between November 9 and 12, to interrogate the political landscape, with security chiefs, members of the electoral body, scholars and other stakeholders expected at the conference.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ (NGE) President, Mutsapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the umbrella body of all the editors in Nigeria, said that this year’s conference is carefully designed to examine the political  landscape, with a theme “Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role Of Editors.’’

“The goal of the conference is to achieve near consensus among senior editors, media owners and managers – in shaping constructive, objective and productive narrative before, during and after the 2023 general elections – in order to have credible and peaceful elections in the general interest of our nation. “The unfailing strong argument is that an objective and skilled media is an essential component of any democratic society.

It provides the useful and reliable information, which the polity requires to make informed decisions. “The media carries out a checking function – ensuring that elected public holders uphold their oaths of office, electoral campaign promises and that they carry out the wishes of the people,” the NGE added.

The editors explained that the choice of this year’s theme was informed by the fact that the media enables the electorate to make knowledgeable decisions by providing useful information that enriches their knowledge of the electoral process.

According to the NGE, the performance of these obligations entails the adherence of the highest ethical standard of professionalism, maximum compliance with regulatory frameworks and respect to the public good and interest

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

South-East: Group warns against war mongering, violent agitation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Given incessant killings and other security challenges in the South-East geo-political zone of the federation, a group under the aegis of the Biafran Liberation Council (BLC) yesterday called for caution in the region. This was as the group warned individuals and groups, who under the guise of Biafran Independent Agitation churning out misguided statements, threats […]
News

Makinde has compensated those who stepped down for him, Akinlabi

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, yesterday said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has compensated all the gubernatorial candidates who stepped down for him in 2019. Speaking during the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) maiden monthly guest forum tagged ‘Frank Talk Platform’ on Friday, […]
News

Obaseki will win Edo governorship elections, says Prophet Samuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Founder of the Shiloh World Chapel, Prophet I. O. Samuel, has disclosed that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will be re-elected on September 19, 2020.   The renowned cleric speaking to member of his church, in a prophecy released recently, said regardless of efforts by the opposition party to manipulate the election, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica