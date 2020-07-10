Over 400 health workers test positive for COVID-19

No fewer than 400 health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the emergence of the virus in the country in February.

National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Josiah Biobelemoye, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while flagging off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to state councils of the union across the country.

Expressing worry over the negative toll the virus has on the health sector, Biobelemoye gave assurances that despite the spike in infections, health workers in the country would not relent in putting in their best to ensure citizens were protected.

His words: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, over 400 members of JOHESU have been infected by coronavirus. We also need to support our own members who are working and sacrificing their lives for the generality of Nigerians.”

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Mashi, said Nigeria had been able to brace up to the COVID-19 challenge much better than other advanced countries with technological ingenuity due to some unusual reasons.

Mashi, who was represented by Director of Human Resources of the Ministry, Aliyu Mohammed, said: “The emergence of COVID-19 has changed the way we live our lives and the health system in general, such that even the developed countries have been overwhelmed, talk less of Nigeria.

“The virus has affected the economy drastically, hence government cannot meet all the challenges that has been thrown up, that is why we welcome such donations by the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria.”

General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, said health workers deserved commendation for being the first set of people to raise awareness on COVID-19 and its preventive measures and the need to stay safe.

“When many Nigerians saw health workers putting on face mask, they became aware of the seriousness of the virus and the need to stay safe,” he said.

