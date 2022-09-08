News Top Stories

Over 480 Special Constables protest nonpayment of 18 months’ salary in Osun

The 480 youths recruited as constabularies into the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), to complement the police in maintaining security in Osun State, yesterday, staged a protest in Osogbo, the state capital, over nonpayment of 18 months’ salary. The over 480 Special Constables had stormed Oke-Fia down to the popular Olaiya Flyover, Osogbo, in protest, alleging that the government was owing them for 18 months.

The protesters complained that they have not been paid any salary since the completion of their training in May 2021. Some of the protesters rode on motorbikes carrying three passengers each while others who dressed in black police uniform armed themselves with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Pay our salary now”; “Okada riders are sleeping with our wives”; “Pay us our 18 months’ salary”; “Pay us our stipends and allowances” and “18 months without kobo”, among others. Speaking with newsmen, constable Tijani Adewale, who expressed his grief, said despite the fact that they have not been paid they were really committed to duties, saying no few than three constabularies have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

“We have gone to the local government, “honourables” and dignitaries, and yet nothing is done. “We lost three persons in Ikire and one in Iree. These people died in the course of discharging their duty. We are very dutiful despite the fact that we have not been paid a dime. Due to unpaid allowances, tricycle and okada riders have snatched our wives because of inability to take care of them,” he lamented. Addressing the protesters, the Commissioner of Police, Adewale Olokode ordered them to stop the protest with immediate effect

 

