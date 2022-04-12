Over 4m Ukrainian children displaced – UN

…as religious leaders to visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, the UN’s children’s agency UNICEF said on Monday.

The UN has also verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, although they have warned the actual number is almost certainly much higher, reports the BBC.

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s Emergency Programmes Director who just returned from Ukraine, said having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is something he had not seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

“Of the 3.2 million children estimated to have remained in their homes, nearly half may be at risk of not having enough food,” Fontaine told the UN security council.

He warned the situation was probably worse in cities like Mariupol and Kherson, where there was no water and sanitation services and the supply of food and medicine had been disrupted.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s UN Ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures.

Fontaine said there was so far “no evidence” of such accusations, but that UNICEF would investigate the matter.

And in related development, An international delegation of faith leaders is visiting Ukraine on Tuesday to show solidarity with those affected by the invasion.

The group is expected to meet those who have fled eastern Ukraine for the western city of Chernivtsi.

The delegation will include monks, rabbis, Muslim clerics, Buddhist and Hindu religious leaders and the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams.

Williams told BBC Radio Four in an interview last week that there was a “strong case” to expel the Russian Orthodox Church from the World Council of Churches, for its failure to condemn the killing of innocent people.

Pope Francis has given the visit his blessing, saying this was not the time to keep silent, but to forcefully demand an end to what he called “these abominable actions”.

Meanwhile, the UK has warned that fighting is likely to intensify in eastern Ukraine over the next two or three weeks as Russia continues to refocus its efforts there.

In the latest of its morning updates, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has tweeted about Russian attacks near Donetsk and Luhansk, with further fighting around the southern cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

According to the intelligence, the Russians are also pushing towards Kramatorsk. Dozens of people were killed here last week when a rocket hit a railway station.

The MoD adds that Russian forces are continuing to travel via Belarus in order to redeploy in eastern Ukraine.

