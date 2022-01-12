Over 50 children, 70 women trapped as church collapses in Delta

It was a sorry sight yesterday at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State as a satellite church of the Salvation Ministries collapsed during evening service. Pastor David Ibiyeomie is the senior pastor the Church. The children section of the church collapsed and trapped over 50 children during bible study.

The church building, which is over 10 years old was initially designed as a plaza before the church occupied the upper chamber of the one storey building and started to reshape it to suit their purpose.

It caved while it was undergoing another reconstruction by the new owner who allegedly bought the building at the rate of N300 million. A church member, who simply identified herself as Grace, said the service was ongoing when the building collapsed with a thunderous noise.

‘’We were clapping and praying when suddenly we heard the cracking and the building swallowed the children section with the children inside.’’

The incident occurred around 5.16p.m. She said the church is currently observing its New Year 21 day fasting and that members of the church came to break the day’s fast with a communion service.

Men of the Delta State Emergency Management Agency, fire service and the state police command formed the rescue team, as trapped children were heard crying under the debris of the collapsed building.

No fewer than 15 women and 20 children have so far been rescued, but it could not be immediately ascertained how many of them were still alive as they were bein rolled into ambulances.

A woman who was wailing beyond control at the scene said her three children were among those trapped in the building. The collapse has triggered commotion at the neighbouring town as weeping had pervaded the environs.

