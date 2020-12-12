Over 50 widows get cash gift, food items

In order to ease the suffering of widows in Bayelsa State and to put smiles on their faces as Christmas approaches, the Bliss of Holy Ghost Ministries International, yesterday blessed about 50 widows with N10,000 each. The church also blessed the widows with some pieces of wrappers. During the presentation at the church auditorium, the general overseer of the church, Apostle Newman Osuobeni, said the rationale behind the quarterly event was as a result of God’s directive to help the widows and the needy.

Osuobeni said: “It is one of the most major visions that the Lord showed me in James 1 – 27. This is a vision statement that God gave to me before I started. “It is a great privilege to serve these women. Some of them have been coming these past years, cleaning the church “We give them money, food, clothes and we desire to do much more than that. Last year, we catered for more numbers of widows. “This year, we deliberately reduced it by asking others to wait for the next batch which will come up by March next year. Not because there is no desire to bless them but because we want to visit orphanage homes.

