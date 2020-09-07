Over 500 Resident Doctors in Plateau join NARD strike

Over 500 Resident Doctors of Jos University Teaching Hospital chapter of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday joined the nationwide indefinite strike in accordance with the resolution of the National Executive Council of NARD, which was reached on September 2.

Chairman NARD JUTH Chapter, Dr. Stephen Lukden, while speaking with New Telegraph in Jos on Monday, said they joined the strike in total solidarity with the national body.

“We are in total solidarity with our national body and have taken steps to speedily discharge our patients who will have to seek care elsewhere because of the sad neglect of the health sector by the Federal Government,” he said.

Dr. Lukden said NARD at the last emergency NEC of the association, took a unanimous decision to resume the suspended strike of June 2020, following the failure of the FG to address issues pertaining to the generality of the health sector.

“The issues at stake today are not peculiar to Resident Doctors in Nigeria but touch the entire health workforce. The evidence is seen in the solidarity we have across the health workers.

“We were to resume the strike following the NEC in July, but gave another three weeks for the FG to act. They pleaded, and we took another two week recess to give them time to act. Any sincere government should have taken proactive steps to forestall the current strike,” he added.

