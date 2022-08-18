Health

Over 5,000 professionals set for Medic West Africa exhibition on innovations

Over 5,000 healthcare professionals are expected to attend the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference where 150 exhibitors representing 32 countries will be taking part. At a e 9th edition of the show will bring together healthcare equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical practitioners, and regulators. Addressing post-pandemic market needs, the event will furthermore see the addition of a dedicated space for laboratory professionals for the first time, “Medlab Area”. Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, said: “Medic West Africa is QqQplatform showcasing global healthcare technologies and innovations in support of healthcare solutions in Nigeria and West Africa.

We look forward to connecting all parties in the healthcare ecosystem as the onestop shop for all healthcare sourcing and procurement needs in the region, and to unveil the latest innovations in healthcare technology – needed for the urgent transformation of our health infrastructures.” Among the scheduled exhibitors are leading local and international industry players such as GE Healthcare West Africa, Siemens Healthineers, DCL Laboratories, Erba Manheim, Alpha Specialties, Qiagen, Abbott, and Standard Electro Medical Equipment Company (SEMED). Products and services on display will include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, cost-effective disposables, among many others.

In addition, Medic West Africa is set to play host to several interactive sessions, leveraging the expertise of key players in the industry on topical issues for the advancement of the healthcare industry. Cynthia Makarutse, Senior Conference Producer, Medic West Africa, explained: “In collaboration with Nigerian healthcare societies, Medic West Africa conferences will promote dialogue on key stakeholder issues for the advancement of the industry. We connect government stakeholders with leading commercial entities to deliver solutions on topical issues and challenges facing healthcare professionals in West Africa.

The conference will focus on key postpandemic outcomes such as innovation and disruption, health equity and workforce resilience. It is the pre-eminent event for healthcare professionals who value the power of knowledge-sharing, networking, and business”. Key discussions will occur in the following planned conferences: Healthcare Leadership Conference – ‘Leveraging disruption in healthcare – opportunities & challenges in technology,’ in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria; and Quality Management Conference — ‘Human Resource for Healthcare: Building an Efficient and Resilient Workforce,’ in partnership with the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria.

 

