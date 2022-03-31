Over 60% of persons with TB live below poverty line

…as experts advocate increased funding to curb spread, mortality

Medical experts at a media parley to mark the 2022 World Tuberculosis (TB) Day have disclosed that 60 per cent of people infected with tuberculosis (TB) live below poverty line. To this end, the Programme Director, Development Governance International (DGI) Consult, Dr. Gafar Alawode, who revealed the trend, said this factor was behind financial hardship such persons face, hindering them from effectively accessing even free TB treatment. According to him, the majority of infected persons cannot afford transporting themselves to treatment centres in order to get free drugs for the effective treatment of the disease. . Gafar spoke at a media engagement parley to mark the 2022 Work TB Day, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, State TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme and the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria in conjunction with Journalists Against AIDS (JAAIDS) Nigeria.

The World TB Day, commemorated globally on March 24, was created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to build public awareness about TB and its devastating health, social and economic impact on people around the world and on efforts to eliminate the disease. The theme of this year’s programme is: ‘Invest to End TB. Save lives’. Available data shows that currently, Nigeria is ranked seventh among the 20 TB high-burden countries in the world with Lagos State having the highest TB burden in Nigeria. Yet, the poverty limiting infected per-sons’ chances of cure coupled with funding gaps by governments are hindering global and national efforts to curb TB. For instance a study revealed that the Governments in Nigeria Invest only 10 per cent of the entire resources required to address the menace, thereby making curbing the disease more difficult.

The WHO estimates that every day, approximately 30,000 people fall ill while over 4,100 lose their lives to this preventable and curable disease. Available data shows that currently, Nigeria is ranked seventh among the 20 TB high-burden countries in the world with Lagos State having the highest TB burden in Nigeria. With a population of over 23 million people and a projected 3.2 per cent annual growth rate, the incidence rate of TB in Lagos State is 219 per 100,000 population. Prevalence rate is 330 per 100,000 population.

In his speech,the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye said TB was the leading cause of death amongst people with HIV and a major contributor to microbial resistance. He said, “it can affect anybody regardless of status, religion, ethnicity, or position, examples are the late great Nelson Mandela and late Bishop Desmond Tutu who both struggled with TB and overcame.” According to him, the Lagos State Government was determined, now more than ever, to change this initiative, thus “it has become pertinent to increase general awareness, ensure effective service delivery, including diagnosis, treatment, and care by improving access to TB diagnosis and treatment services. These are also to” Achieving Universal Coverage” and “Ensuring equitable access”.

The Programme Manager, Lagos State TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme, Dr. Sokoya Olusola Daniel said Lagos State has over 1,249 DOT (directly observed Treatment) centres including both in the public and private facilities. “Ninety per cent of our general hospitals are DOT centres; primary health care centres are also DOT centres and few private hospitals are DOT centres. In all we have over 1249 DOT centres in the state. In addition, Sokoya said, “TB is curable; TB is preventable; and TB is treatable,” adding “treatment for TB is free from the governments.”

