Over 6,000 delegates to elect PDP new NWC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said over 6,000 delegates are expected at its National Convention on October 30 where new National Working Committee (NWC) will be elected.

Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, who disclosed this at the inauguration of 15 sub-committes for the convention, said the PDP is expecting “everybody in every ward that is a delegate to attend the convention.”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki is heading the Publicity Subcommittee while his Akwa Ibom and Rivers State counterparts, Udom Emmanuel and Nyesom Wike are in charge of Constitutional Amendment and Special Duties respectively.

Also, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed chairs the Venue Subcommittee while his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa heads the Accreditation Subcommittee.

The Security Committee is headed by former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, while former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke and former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu head the Screening and Appeal Screening subcommittees, respectively.

Taraba State Governor, Darius Isyaku is the Chairman of Contact and Mobilisation Subcommittee.

Finitiri said the various subcommittees have been given template of what is expected of them, adding that they have five days to submit their report to the main committee.

