Over 6000 indigent students benefited from Okorocha’s tuition free education in Oyo – Official

The Rochas Foundation College in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has provided tuition-free education to over 6000 indigent students.
This is in continuation of the philanthropic disposition of the former Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to lift the lives of the poor and vulnerable in society, through the provision of basic /vocational education, as well as skill acquisition.
A senior official of the Foundation, who preferred anonymity, said it was in recognition of these gestures that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, honoured the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, with the prestigious award of “Outstanding Friend of Ibadanland”.
Okorocha established the Rochas Foundation College at Oke Ado Ibadan and Toll Gate, Ibadan/Lagos Expressway, where over 6000 indigent children had the opportunity of tuition-free and quality education.
The event on Saturday, which held at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan witnessed a massive crowd, which  turned out to honour the former governor for his magnanimity.
Students of the Rochas Foundation College, thronged the ancient city to welcome the senator, who is the President of the Rochas Foundation College.

