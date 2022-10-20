Over 700 benefit from free medical outreach in Badagry

There was relief for families and residents of Agonkanmeh PWB area of Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State as over 700 individuals including women, expectant mothers, children, youths and the elderly benefited from free medical checkup and medicines. This free outreach organised by the Japhet Olugbogi Foundation in conjunction with the Sanctuary Orphanage, is coming at a critical period when medical care in Nigeria has gone out of the reach of the average citizen resulting in less use of orthodox drugs and visits to hospitals.

Some of the services rendered were screening for HIV, blood pressure and blood glucose screening, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis (TB), HIV & prostate cancer screening, the treatment of minor ailments, eye screening, treatment & the dispensing of medicated eye glasses as well as medical consultation.

Founder of the Japhet Olugbogi Foundation, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, a public health physician and epidemiologist, said, “As a medical doctor, I have found that a lot of people who are sick most especially from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and others are not able to access health care to know that they have such ailments and even when they find out, there’s hardly a means of reaching or getting proper health care or drugs; most times when they get these drugs they hardly continue with this drugs because of financial limitations. Another thing I have noticed is that most people also do not know their HIV and Hepatitis B status.

So as a medical doctor who has worked in rural areas and have seen many of these things, I decided to take medical care back to the communities and to do it routinely by setting up an outreach like this that helps people stay medically sound.” Dr. Olugbogi also spoke on the need for more partners to join in the programme so that they can reach even more communities and cities.

“For now our major partner is the Sanctuary Orphanage and every other partner we have are one off partners but we do hope for well-meaning Nigerians to join hands so that this kind of medical outreach should be extended to more communities and we can set up more stands for other kinds of tests including eye tests and issuing of free medicated glasses but we introduced that this year. We also included routine immunisation and COVID 19 vaccination.

Dr. Olugbogi stressed on future events like this with hopes of moving out of Lagos to other states in the country. “Japhet Olugbogi Foundation moves around Lagos and with more partnership we hope to move out of Lagos to reach as many people as possible because health care is very important as well as medical awareness. This is what we do and we hope to continue with many more states and cities across the country.”

Speaking about the major advantages of regular medical checkups, Olugbogi said, “One of the advantages of regular checkups is that once there’s an ailment it is picked up early there is a chance to cure or treat it properly before it gets severe. It may even spread through the body. Most times we hear of people just slumping and dying. While thinking they were healthy but if looked into properly we’d realize there must have been an ailment that was not detected early enough.

The founder of The Sanctuary Orphanage, Mr Oluwaseyi Babatunde spoke on the inspiration of the outreach as a humanitarian service, adding that medical services are part of human primary needs for proper living. “We specialise in four major projects in Badagry namely to educate the child, provision of water for all projects, medical outreach and the orphanage. To this end, today is the medical outreach which I see basically as a way of giving back to society.” Babatunde concluded by advising people to keep a tab on their medical life.

“We always make sure to do a follow up every three months but it still falls back to doing medical checkups regularly so as to be in control of their health.” A beneficiary, Adegbenro Sofiat, said she heard about the outreach through one of their flyers and actually came and got her eye checked but on arrival saw that there were other checkups so she took advantage of them as well. Another beneficiary Akinsola Yusuf who said he lives around the vicinity of the outreach also said he benefited from the general checkup and even received free drugs.

