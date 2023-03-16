Over 700 Lagosians benefit from free medical outreach to support Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term bid

As part of campaign efforts to support the re-election for the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Japhet Olubogi Foundation (JOF) has screened about 700 persons while providing them with free treatment for various ailments.

The JOF carried out the medical outreach in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area office where citizens in the community accessed the much needed care services.

While speaking to news men about the outreach, Dr. Japhet Olubogi, a public health physician and epidemiologist,

said the free medical services came at a time when people do not really have cash to go for the needed check-ups in hospitals due to the cash crunch that the country is going through.

“We carried out eye screening, gave out free recommeded glasses, screened for hepatitis B, prostate specific antigen (PSA); we also screened for HIV and blood glucose. In addition, we screened clients that turned-up for tuberculosis (TB), high blood pressure (HBP) and we administered COVID-19 vaccination on interested persons.

Furthermore, we gave routine immunisation to children as well as carried out treatments for minor ailments including malaria, typhoid, asthma as well as blood sugar test.

According to Dr. Olugbogi, “Over 700 people benefitted from the programme in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos. DThe aim was to ensure that people who did not have access to medical facilities, those who did not have cash to visit medical facilities and people who did not have enough money to visit medical facilities seized that opportunity to get themselves checked and treated.

“There are so many people who have eye problems especially in the communities but do not even know that they have a problem in the eyes. When they had such an opportunity to receive treatment, they realised that it was actually glasses that they needed in the first place or some form of treatment for their eyes. We were able to help those who go about with headaches, persons who get tired easily and the those with one form of symptom of hypertension or the other but did not know that theyhavd these ssicknesses in their bodies..

“With such a programme, these people will have the opportunity to get themselves checked and get themselves treated and should be able to follow up their conditions to prevent them from getting worse. These are the problems that we proffered solutions to and we at the Japheth Olubogi Foundation take pride in carrying out this medical outreaches from time to time because we believe that there are so many people in the communities that lack the opportunities and that this free medical outreaches could help them.”

Olubogi also used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to always go for check ups as there were some ailments that could stay hidden in the body and cause serious damages.

“We are also aware that Nigerians hardly get screened but it should be a routine habit for people to check themselves up medically to get laboratory investigations done and to know the state of their bodies. People who drive vehicles or those who have generator sets in their homes service these generator sets and service their cars. So if you do that, you should also find time to service your body because your body is like a huge machine that grinds, filters and carries out all sorts of activities such that if we don’t pay close attention to it, the body can break down.

“Besides, there are so many diseases that when you catch them early, they offer you the opportunity to be able to treat and maybe get rid of them unlike when you find out much later when the disease must have festered. Then it may be difficult to take care of it so this free medical outreaches offer these opportunities to people. We also have so many people who have been diagnosed with one chronic ailment or the other.

“For instance, if you check diabetes and hypertension which were some of the common ones and they ought to be using their drugs from time to time but because they do not have cash, or enough money they don’t want to use their drugs. This is an opportunity for them to refill their drug stock and we also have so many elderly people who suffer from chronic diseases like arthritis and we need to get them checked up and to get them treatment,” he concluded.

