Over 80% of Nigerians still rely on traditional medicine – NUPCAM

Over eighty per cent of Nigerians, according to the National Coordinator, Nigeria Union of Physicians of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NUPCAM), Dr. Usman Chiroma, still depend on alternative and traditional Medicare. Dr. Chiroma disclosed that only 20 per cent of the populace in the country seeks conventional medical treatment when they fall sick. While speaking to Journalists during an alternative and complementary medical outreach organised in collaboration with the Sani Bello Foundation in Kontagora, Chiroma called on the National Assembly to pass the Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Bill, which will give room for those in this practice to integrate it into the healthcare system in the country. According to him “the level of acceptance rate for alternative and complementary medicine in Nigeria is very high as 80 per cent of Nigerians still depend on alternative and traditional Medicare because of its affordability and ease of access.

“The time has come for the government to integrate alternative and complementary medicine into the health system of the country and give it the recognition it deserves”. The Medical Director of the Usman Chiroma Alternative and Chinese herbal Treatment Hospital noted that alternative and complementary medical practice is long overdue in being integrated into the healthcare of the country. “Alternative and a field of medicine practiced in developed nations such as China, America, India, the UK and some African countries.

“Some of us have gone there and learnt from the best in this field and we have been professionally trained in this field of medicine and we are here to put in this professional practice in such a way that every Nigerian will benefit. “The National Assembly should speed up the passage of the bills so that we can have the Council of Physicians of Nigeria so that Nigerians can stop going outside the country for medical tourism as this aspect of medicine will take care of what the conventional medical aspect cannot handle.

“We have the manpower; we have the professionals in Nigeria. The government should encourage us so that Nigerians will stop spending resources that can be used to develop the medical field in the country by embarking on medical tourism to other countries.” The Coordinator commended the Legislators for passing the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine urging the government to implement the bill so that youths who are interested in the field can obtain knowledge about it. The Director-General of the Sani Bello Foundation, Dr. Zakari Ikani, explained that the foundation has decided to try out complementary and alternative medical treatment due to several demands from people who did not get complete treatment from the conventional medical treatment. He said that the medical

