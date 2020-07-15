News

Over 8,000 discharged in one month but 334 patients die of COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

More than 8,000 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged within one month in Nigeria.
Although the daily rate dropped to its lowest in one month with 121 recoveries on Tuesday, within the same period, the total has more than doubled, moving from 5,220 to 13,792 patients discharged across the country.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its latest update published on Tuesday night.
Before July 14, the last time the country recorded less than 120 recoveries was June 14 with 119 people discharged in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The total number of deaths has also increased from 420 to 754 fatalities within the past four weeks.
Ten new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, while 463 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 in 16 states and the FCT, signifying a slight drop in the daily tally of new cases.
Edo recorded its 60th fatality on July 14, and is currently the second state with the highest number of deaths, coming after Lagos where 175 people have died of COVID-19 complications.
Taraba remains the only state that has not recorded any coronavirus-related death.
Out of the over 185,000 samples tested in the country, 33,616 persons have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, out of which 19,070 are active cases.
Meanwhile, four states — Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Edo — and the FCT currently account for over 75 percent of the total number of active COVID-19 infections.
BREAKDOWN
463 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-128
Kwara-92
Enugu-39
Delta-33
Edo-29
Plateau-28
Kaduna-23
Oyo-15 Ogun-14
Osun-14
FCT-12
Ondo-9
Rivers-9
Abia-8
Bayelsa-5
Ekiti-3
Borno-2
*33,616 confirmed
13,792 discharged
754 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

We never arrested Magu – DSS

Posted on Author Reporter

Department of State Services (DSS) has said it never arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Reports making rounds on Monday indicated that Magu was arrested by the Service earlier in the day. But the DSS in a statement said there was no such arrest. In a statement […]
News

Rape: Women group writes NASS, urges death sentence for rapists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A female pressure group, Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Development Network, has written the leadership of the National Assembly on the need for the lawmakers to address the incessant rape cases in the country, while advocating death penalties for offenders. The body, led by its Global Convener, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, had in a letter titled, ‘Enough […]
News Top Stories

Pirates attack oil vessel, kidnap 11 crew at Bonny Island

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Sea robbers yesterday attacked a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Sendje Berge with explosives some 30 nautical miles southwest from Bonny Island, kidnapping 11 of its crew members. According a United Kingdom-based security firm, Dryad Global, which cited a ‘high confidence’ report, 11 crew members of the FPSO were suspected of being kidnapped. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: