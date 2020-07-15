Over 8,000 discharged in one month but 334 patients die of COVID-19 complications

More than 8,000 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged within one month in Nigeria.

Although the daily rate dropped to its lowest in one month with 121 recoveries on Tuesday, within the same period, the total has more than doubled, moving from 5,220 to 13,792 patients discharged across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its latest update published on Tuesday night.

Before July 14, the last time the country recorded less than 120 recoveries was June 14 with 119 people discharged in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The total number of deaths has also increased from 420 to 754 fatalities within the past four weeks.

Ten new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, while 463 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 in 16 states and the FCT, signifying a slight drop in the daily tally of new cases.

Edo recorded its 60th fatality on July 14, and is currently the second state with the highest number of deaths, coming after Lagos where 175 people have died of COVID-19 complications.

Taraba remains the only state that has not recorded any coronavirus-related death.

Out of the over 185,000 samples tested in the country, 33,616 persons have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, out of which 19,070 are active cases.

Meanwhile, four states — Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Edo — and the FCT currently account for over 75 percent of the total number of active COVID-19 infections.

BREAKDOWN

463 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-128

Kwara-92

Enugu-39

Delta-33

Edo-29

Plateau-28

Kaduna-23

Oyo-15 Ogun-14

Osun-14

FCT-12

Ondo-9

Rivers-9

Abia-8

Bayelsa-5

Ekiti-3

Borno-2

*33,616 confirmed

13,792 discharged

754 deaths

