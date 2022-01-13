‘Over 8,000 Nigerian women die annually from cervical cancer’

…experts advocate early screening

The current statistics has shown that cervical cancer alone kills about 8000 women yearly in Nigeria. This is not the only type of cancer that is disturbing the Nigerian women but the mortality rate is causing experts and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to give special attention to cervical cancer and other forms of the disease. Speaking at a webinar organised by the George Kerry Life Foundation in partnership with Beacon Premium Solutions on January 11 to mark the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Maltida Kerry the founder of the organisation said that the diseases can be eliminated.

“Despite the fact that cervical cancer is deadly, there is hope for those who have been diagnosed with the disease as it can still be eliminated with proper access to the necessary vaccines and machines,” Kerry said. She said that getting Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine is the first step towards preventing the disease from infecting women and girls from the age of 15 should have access to the vaccine.

The keynote speaker, Clare Omatseye who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JNC International LTD which specialises in medical equipment and solutions in Nigeria said that the number of the different machines needed to treat cancer in Nigeria is appalling.

“Only one Reiki therapy machine is working in Nigeria and it is in Benin state. One machine cannot cater for the needs of the entire country and it is a rather sorry case,” Omatseye complained. Aside from the machines, the vaccines are also not enough for the number of women who want to be vaccinated. With the lack of proper awareness and exposure on the matter of vaccination for cervical cancer, even the few who go to get vaccinated also have to pass through a lot of stress. She said this was part of the reasons why many women were nonchalant towards the silent killer.

Though the risk of getting cervical cancer is higher in women who are above 35, there is also the risk factor for women who are careless about their health matters. Women who have used contraceptives for over five years or who have given birth to more than three children may stand a risk of getting infected with cervical cancer. This is why women are advised to go for Pap test to aid early detection of the virus which would make a great difference in the number of women who die as early detection is key to eliminating the cancer cells before they spread or become malignant.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...