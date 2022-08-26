Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel’s Afroclassic concert

Following the successful events from the release of his widely-accepted song, ‘Buga’, his sold-out UK and US tours, and other sold-out tours in selected countries in Africa, Kizz Daniel continues to wow African audiences on his 2022 Afroclassic Tour. In the latest leg of his tour, the Afrobeat megastar thrilled over 80,000 energetic fans in Cotonou, Benin Republic. In order to avoid a repeat of the drama that happened in Tanzania, he ensured he landed a day before, to mitigate unforeseen circumstances.

The Plage De Fidrosse park in Benin Republic’s capital, Cotonou played host to the massively talented artist who didn’t stand on ceremony when he thrilled over 80,000 excited fans who, amid a lockdown and heavy traffic in the city, pulled out all the stops to listen to Kizz Daniel perform the biggest song on the continent.

Kizz thrilled the fans with a choice selection of some of his classic hits including ‘Woju’, ‘Laye’, ‘Lie’, ‘Pour Me Water’, ‘Buga’ and so many more. Kizz Daniel is one of Africa’s hottest artists of 2022 with his hit single ‘Buga’ enjoying an intercontinental success that has made it into the biggest African single of 2022. Recall that Kizz Daniel was hugely criticised after he failed to show up for his show in Tanzania. His fans, who had paid for tables disrupted the peace of the venue and the singer was arrested for vandalism. He later apologised for his behaviour and held a free show for his fans.

