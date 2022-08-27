News Top Stories

Over 90% of children with disabilities have no access to elementary education–FG

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has revealed that 25 million Nigerians have one form of disabilities or another, adding that more than 50% of the 25 million Nigerians are females, and that only 5% of this number is literate, while more than 90% of children with disabilities have no access to elementary education.

The Minister made this known in Abuja at the National Conference of Women with Disabilities with the theme; “Violence Against Women with Disabilities is a violence Against All Women.” Tallen emphasised that there should be behavioural and attitudinal change towards people with disabilities, describing the theme of the conference as apt as it affords the conferees the opportunity to reflect and raise consciousness on the plights of women and girls with disabilities, who most times fall victims of violence.

“Women with disabilities are three-times experiencing physical, sexual and economic abuse than women without disabilities,” the minister observed. She advised that any programme to be packaged for People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) needs to be done with the inputs with women and girls with disabilities. She pointed out that the Government, through FMWA has taken some steps to address the needs of PLWD which include; the ratification of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Acts, 2018 and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015. Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Idris Mohammed, who was represented by Mr. Adamu Sumaila, described the theme of the conference as the key that will make possible the realisation of the initiatives on the Conference of States, which are parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, especially women and girls with disabilities.

 

