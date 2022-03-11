Over 9m children benefit from Bayelsa school feeding policy

Bayelsa State Government yesterday said over nine million children were currently benefiting from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme for Primary 1-3 pupils in the state. The Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, made this known yesterday during a high-level meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Education, state Focal Person and a team deployed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to Bayelsa State to conduct a second technical assessment visit to ensure that the State government buys into the School Feeding Programme. Emelah said the state was working towards fulfilling the requirements and joining the feeding programme next term.

